Cameron Jones excels on day one of Coast to Coast

Waimea College’s Cameron Jones, is off to a flying start in this year’s Kathmandu Coast to Coast after dominating the first leg of the two-day event that started today on the South Island’s West Coast.

Cameron finished the day strongly at Klondyke Corner, taking five hours and six minutes to complete the short run off Kumaru Beach, the 55 kilometre cycle leg and 30 kilometre mountain run, to lead the two day men’s individual event, 10 minutes ahead of Hamish Elliott.

Cameron says he’s stoked to be leading after the first day and was happy with how the first leg went, despite a slower start in the run.

“I’m a strong cyclist so was pleased to be part of the break-away group and once I got to the top of the run I had an awesome run down.”

Cameron, who was a member of last year’s winning three person schools team, is eager to back up today’s performance with a strong day on the water tomorrow. He says the plan is to win overall and with his strongest leg still to come in the kayak he says he won’t be holding anything back.