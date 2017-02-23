Businesses help neighbours

When Debra Clements and Tiffaney Williams first saw plans for the Queen St upgrade they were seriously concerned that their event-hire business, Got It Covered, wouldn’t be able to continue operating.

Got It Covered and the neighbouring Salvation Army Shop were going to lose their access to Queen St when stage one of the $11million upgrade commenced and, without any rear access to their businesses, faced the prospect of man-handling all their deliveries in and out of their shops.

But thanks to the generosity of another neighbour, Lawrie Wilson from Richmond Auto Court, it’s been business as usual with Lawrie freeing up a section of his car yard to allow vehicles to access to his two neighbouring businesses.

“Our truck is in and out of here 20 or 30 times a week, so we absolutely needed to get access,” Debra says. “We have 400 chairs, tables and wine barrels and hundreds of table cloths that go in and out, as well as customer pick-ups, so we wouldn’t have been able to run our business without Lawrie’s generosity.”

Tiffaney says Lawrie’s offer was also timely because February is Got It Covered’s busiest month for weddings and they were desperate for a solution.

“We didn’t have any answers and we said to the council ‘we had to have access’,” Tiffaney says. “Then Lawrie offered to clear some of his car yard to let our truck and vehicles through – he’s a really nice guy.”

Salvation Army Shop manager Paula Taplin says they have trucks coming in twice a week as well as customers dropping off donations, so continued street access was critical.

“We are extremely grateful to him,” Paula says. “I don’t know what we would have done without it.”

Lawrie says he was happy to help out his neighbours after discussing their concerns with contractor Hawkins’ community relations manager Chris Forman.

Although the initial suggestion was to provide access only to delivery trucks, Lawrie says he’s also happy to let customers use the access way as long as they drive carefully.

“It’s worked out well,” Lawrie says. “All we had to do was allow our stock to run down to create some more room on the yard and then rearrange some of the cars.

“These businesses would have been isolated if we didn’t do it. It’s just working together to help each other out.”

Noel Leeming is also helping its neighbours with manager Hayden Lawton making their car park available to customers shopping at any of the nearby businesses impacted by the first stage of the upgrade.

“The upgrade is a big deal and everyone has to help out,” Hayden says.

Although work on stage one of the upgrade was effectively delayed for a week after contractors found the old water pipe “wasn’t where it was supposed to be”, council engineering services manager Richard Kirby says it will still be completed on schedule.

Richard says the old pipe was “one metre out and so we had to move new water pipe across and shunt a few of the other services across as well”.

The first stage of the redevelopment from Gladstone Rd to Noel Leeming is due for completion in mid-May.