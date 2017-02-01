Businesses at Buxton chip in for defibrillator

Five Buxton Square businesses have pitched in to bring an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the busy city car park for the general public to use.

MiGym, Aboki, HotHouse, John Brydon from First Class Accounts and Aaron Marshall from PhysEx Rehab Clinic have all contributed funds towards the life saving equipment, which is located in a smash-box on the wall outside MiGym.

MiGym’s Trevor Voyce says the idea was sparked after losing a close friend to a heart attack last year.

“We couldn’t finance the full amount ourselves, so looked for like-minded businesses in the area,” he says.

And those he approached had no hesitation in helping out.

They started the process of ordering it last June through Jennian Homes, who, along with the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, St John, and the Heart Foundation, have been supporting

businesses and community organisations to increase the number of defibrillators in the region.

Trevor says the it is very user-friendly and simple to use, even if you don’t have first aid training.

“It’s also good to have it outside – it was an extra investment to put it in a smash-box, but it stops any delay.”

“It’s a pretty awesome thing to have, and a silver lining on a not-so-nice situation.”

The defibrillator, along with others in Nelson, is now loaded on the AED app, which can be found at www.aedlocations.co.nz