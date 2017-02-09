“Bus us to Wakefield”

Wakefield residents are backing a petition to start an express bus service between Wakefield, Brightwater and Nelson to cater for the growing number of people commuting to work in Nelson.

Nelson Sustainable Transport Strategy Group launched the petition last week and plan to present it to the Tasman district and Nelson city councils and New Zealand Transport Agency next month. Nelsust has been promoting a wide range of transport options for Nelson and Tasman aimed at reducing the number of commuters using their cars on the region’s roads.

And Wakefield resident Delwyn Wasley says the petition is gaining a lot of traction in the township with hundreds of people signing up. The petition has been placed in the Wakefield Four Square, Chateau Rhubarbe, HQ Cafe in Brightwater and the Richmond and Nelson public libraries.

“I was in the Four Square the other day and saw the petition already had one and a half pages of signatures and it’s only been there a few days,” Delwyn says. “I talked to a man next to me in the queue about it and he said ‘I’ll sign it’ so it’s getting a lot of support.”

Both Delwyn and her husband drive their cars to Nelson to work and Delwyn says they’d “use a bus every day” if there was a good service. Nelsust is proposing an express bus service that runs from Wakefield, Brightwater and Richmond to Nelson City via Whakatu Dr during peak hours only.

“I used to live in Auckland and always used the bus to get to work, and when we moved here we initially lived in Stoke and I used the bus as well. It’s such a stress-free way to travel and one bus on the road means 28 less cars.”

Delwyn says Wakefield and Brightwater are “growing rapidly” and the demand for a commuter bus will only increase. People can also fill in the survey on line here