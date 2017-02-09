Brett versus Shane for SI Super Stock title

Nelson speedway mainstays Brett Nicholls and Shane Harwood look set to battle it out for the Hanmer Holiday Homes South Island Super Stock Series title during the final round of the championship this weekend.

Brett is leading the series but only by a few points from Shane, and having friends of the Milestone Homes Top of the South track could be the difference between victory and defeat.

There is plenty of racing ahead for the Super stocks with the South Island title, Battle of the Stocks and Easter meetings all on the horizon.

There are a few drivers keen to visit over the coming months as a result of the packed schedule.

Modified mayhem returns to the Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway this weekend.

The V8 Winged Warriors haven’t visited for several seasons but have been keen to return to the Nelson club on the back of the recent successful New Zealand Championship meetings.

The track is in peak form and should offer the drivers plenty.

Steve Thompson from Greymouth will be one to watch he has a habit of throwing the car into the corners.

Steve was unlucky at the New Zealand Championship over on the West Coast a month ago but has since won the South island title and will be the driver to catch.

Brandon Parkinson will be another who likes to run the high line, while Dan Rae is just getting his new car sorted.

The Youth Ministocks are on the road shortly and with meetings in Christchurch, Ashburton and Greymouth, they get to learn new tracks and compete against different opposition. Some are crossing the strait to take on the North Island contingent who generally race in bigger fields, it will up-skill the Nelson drivers as they progress through to the adult grades.

The Nelson Tigers bowed out of title contention at the Palmerston North teams Championships over the weekend, losing both their matches to Wellington Wildcats and Palmerston North Panthers.

They were consigned to the consolation races where Jared Gray won the second heat.

Trevor Lineham was not so fortunate, he was caught in an opening lap melee and was put up the wall snapping a safety fence post.

They have a chance to get revenge when the Panthers travel to Nelson in March for the meeting that was abandoned due to the Kaikoura earthquake.