Bowater Toyota celebrates awards

Family owned car seller Bowater Toyota was awarded the prestigious Toyota Dealer of the Year Award last weekend.

This is the third year in a row that Bowater Toyota has won Dealer of the Year, the team also took home the Parts & Accessories award and the Used Vehicle Excellence Cup.

It is a great achievement and Tony Bowater and the team want to thank the whole community for supporting them achieving this Award.

“The winning formula we have, in short, is the people,” says Tony.

“We are immensely proud to stand behind our region and feel their support of our business. These awards are a reflection of our region and the wonderful culture we have here.”