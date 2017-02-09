Ashleigh goes back to Henley

One of the biggest challenges new teacher Ashleigh Laing faced when she started at Henley School on Tuesday was remembering to call her workmates by their first names.

That may seem straightforward enough but for Ashleigh it meant changing the way she thinks. The 22-year-old spent six years as a pupil at Henley and for her, three of her former teachers and, now, new colleagues, Cade Armstrong, Jo Bowen and Natalie Doty, will always be Mr A, Mrs Bowen and Mrs Doty.

“Jo Bowen was the first teacher I had at Henley in 2000 and then I had Natalie Doty in 2001 and Cade Armstrong in 2003, and they are all still here,” Ashleigh says.

“I had to mentally prepare myself to call them by their first names when I came here – it wasn’t easy.”

And it was also Jo, Natalie and Cade who played a big role in Ashleigh taking a up a career in teaching. After Henley, Ashleigh attended Waimea Intermediate and Waimea College and then took a gap year before completing her teaching qualifications at NMIT and then Otago University College of Education.

“I always wanted to be a teacher and I really wanted to teach at Henley because it’s such a good school. I had very good teachers here like Jo, Cade and Natalie and that made it such a good experience for me.”

So when Ashleigh started looking around for jobs, she made sure she paid Henley principal John Armstrong a visit and then later applied for a position at the school.

“I came back for a holiday mid-way through the year and went around a lot of the primary schools in Nelson including Henley and said I was looking for a job. I applied for one at Henley and when John called me and said ‘we’d like to offer you the job’ I was speechless, I was over the moon.”

Ashleigh will be teaching a year two class in Room 19, just around the corner from her first classroom in Room 16 and Cade says it’s great to have her back.

“I remember her quite well, even though she was very quiet. She was a very good reader and I’m sure she be a very good teacher,” he says.

However, Cade admits teaching alongside Ashleigh has a downside because it is another reminder that he has been around a long time.

“I’ve had a beer in a pub with some of my former pupils and I’ve taught the children of some of my former pupils and now this – it could be a bit depressing really.”

John says Ashleigh joins Joe Kirker and Emily Cahill as one of three new teachers at the school. Henley has a starting roll of 500 and needed one additional class this year to handle the slight increase in numbers.

Although numbers are up, John says the school zoning system is working well for Henley, and neighbouring schools Richmond and Stoke, making it easier for them all to plan for the year.

“The zoning is very logical and works well because we have three very good schools. I’d be happy for my kids to go to anyone of those schools.”

Richmond School has two new teachers, Kate Stiven and Liane Ainley, who have already had teaching experience at the school. Kate was a trainee at Richmond last year while Liane has been a relieving teacher and associate principal Donna Miles will be away on study leave for the first two terms and has been replaced by Glenna Armstrong.