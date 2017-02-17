Arrest after $30k Richmond theft

Nelson Police have arrested a 21 year-old woman for the theft of $30,000 worth of equipment from a vehicle on Tuesday 14 February 2017.

On Wednesday Police conducted a search for the woman, who they believed to be involved in the theft.

Police located her just after 4.30pm on Waimea Road in a vehicle with two other people.

She was arrested and a vehicle search was conducted, where Police found property taken from a burglary in Hunt Street, Richmond on 3 February 2017.

Police also arrested the two other occupants of the vehicle, one of whom was responsible for the Hunt Street theft.

Both were found with methamphetamine utensils.

The 21 year-old woman appeared in Nelson District Court yesterday, charged with theft from a vehicle, theft of petrol, possession of an offensive weapon (restricted pepper spray) and possession of a knife in public.

She was remanded on bail to appear on 7 March.

A 43 year-old man also appeared in court yesterday on various charges relating to burglary, possession of firearms, receiving stolen property and possession of meth utensils.

He was remanded in custody and appeared in court again today.

A 26 year-old woman will appear in court at a later date, charged with driving while suspended and possession of utensils for methamphetamine.