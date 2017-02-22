Antique boats in Nelson Lakes

Entries are up for the NZ Antique & Classic Boatshow at Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park which takes place on March 4 and 5.

The organiser Pete Rainey says this year the vintage boats are being towed from further afield by their enthusiastic owners.

“We have a very interesting 1929 ‘fast launch’ that was last on the water in 1946 coming from the Bay of Islands – it’s been in sheds and paddocks for 60 years and its coming from further north than we’ve ever had an entry before,” Rainey said.

Rainey says entries cover all the usual categories from cedar kayaks to veteran sailing and rowing craft, immaculate replica steam-boats and a few boats that defy classification.

“In these days of building code compliance, the boat is the last refuge of the backyard builder… owners just love to bring out their replicas and restorations and show them off in the stunning setting of the foreshore and lake at Kerr Bay.”

The NZ Antique and Classic Boatshow is now in its 18th year, and as usual there are boat and memorabilia displays on land until 1pm, followed by the sail past and boat races on the lake in the afternoon, on both days.

Judging will take place on Saturday, ahead of an evening awards ceremony at the St Arnaud Alpine Lodge.

At stake is the Jens Hansen Trophy where the judges are after good looks as well as history, construction and a boat with a story to tell.

As DOC has released Kiwi into the National Park very close to where the show takes place, no antique and classic dogs please!