Workaholic to run-aholic

Sam Pollack wanted to do something that gave her work/life balance.

Despite not being able to run, she decided she would “get off the couch” and train hard in preparation for 12 half marathons in 12 months.

Her first was the Nelson Striders Half Marathon in Maitai Valley on Sunday.

“A year ago I couldn’t run at all and I like eating cheese, so this is life in balance.

“I had a pretty busy year in 2015 and decided things were going to be different in 2016.

“I was working 80 to 120 hour weeks so I wanted to dedicate myself to something that wasn’t work, so I decided one half marathon and then decided why not do 12 of them.”

The 28-year-old says she enjoyed the event.

“The first 10km was awesome and I think I did negative splits in the middle, and the last 5km was tough when the sun came out.”

Part of the charm of the Nelson Striders event is that athletes don’t wear watches or timing equipment and the winner is the one who guesses closest to their finish time.

Sunday was also the first time she had run without music.

Sam says she has seen big improvements in her mental attitude and has lost 15kg so far in a year of preparation.

She will run the Buller Half Marathon before competing in the Kaiteriteri Gold event on March 11.

Sam is toying with eventually doing the Queenstown Half Marathon.

The Boar’s Jaw Trophy for the event is UK-bound with Englishman Greg Emans winning Nelson’s coveted sporting trophy after he was 18 seconds outside his estimate, the most in the unique event’s 23 year history of running or walking 21.1km without the aid of a timepiece.