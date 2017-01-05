Woman winched from remote valley after injuring leg

A woman had to be winched from a remote South Island valley after slipping and falling heavily on a steep ridge track yesterday.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called to the Wangapeka Valley, at the base of Mount Owen in Kahurangi National Park, after an emergency beacon was activated.

The crew found a 31-year-old Nelson woman who had injured her leg while descending a steep ridge track above Granity Creek.

She was unable to walk, and given the remote location and lack of phone coverage, other members of the group had activated the beacon.

The helicopter’s on-board intensive care paramedic was dropped near the woman, who was assessed and stabilised before being winched onto the helicopter with the paramedic. She was then flown to Nelson Hospital.

