Wind has fire fighters on edge

The strong winds that have lashed the region over the last few weeks have created a perfect storm for vegetation fires says the Waimea Rural Fire Authority.

“The ones that really dry things out are the south-west winds which drop rain on the West Coast then come over the hills. They’re hot and dry when they move down the Waimea Basin. What they do is lower the humidity of the air and that dries out all the fuels like grasses and small branches and twigs, so that really increases the risk of a fire starting,” says principal rural fire officer, Ian Reade.

“The other thing that the strong winds do if a fire does start is rapidly increase the rate of spread. The combination of those two things can take a moderate-high risk, that we have now, and on those windy days it can turn into an extreme risk.”

Ian says that instead of worrying about the increased fire risk in these conditions, they focus their efforts on prevention. This includes publicity and the permitting system, as well as providing daily updates to the forestry industry and operations such as roadside mowing.

“We’ve had some smaller vegetation fires in the Nelson area [in the last few months], which we’ve managed to get a hold of,” says Ian. “The one over in Ngaio Bay was a structure fire but had potential to spread to the scrub if it had gotten away but we managed to catch that, the volunteers did a great job.”

Ian says they have also had problems with grass fires, particularly when people light their rubbish fires before the wind gets up and dries out the surrounding grass. Week-old fires can also be a problem when strong winds lift off the ash crust and spread the hot embers beneath. Beach fires have resulted in a number of call-outs for local fire fighters, in particular Breakers Bay and Kaiteriteri, and Ruby Bay. “Most disappointingly with those fires is that we find a lot of broken glass around them, so the volunteers are getting called out in the early hours of the morning to go and put these fires out and find themselves picking up the broken glass,” says Ian.

There have been a handful of unpermitted burn-offs on private properties, mainly by those new to the area who were unaware of the need for permits. “Once people know what the story is they’re quite willing to participate,” says Ian. “In general, I suggest that the residents of the Nelson Tasman area are quite savvy when it comes to fires.”

While the fire risk is still moderate-high at the moment, it will spike to extreme in those strong south-west winds and people are encouraged to be cautious.