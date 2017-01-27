Whats on this weekend

This extended weekend is filled with exciting events and outdoor activities with something for everyone. Finishing off this great weekend is the 175th Anniversary Day celebration in Stoke on Monday.

Metservice is forecasting a mild 18° this evening with some wind. Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny days with little wind and temperatures up to 23°. Monday will be a little cloudy with temperatures up to 21°.

Friday

Live music returns to Tahunanui Beach Reserve with local bands and musicians performing tonight. Tahuna Summer Sounds is a free event starting at 6 pm, weather dependant. If wet the event will be rescheduled to the next day.

This year’s Chinese New Year celebration is at Founders Heritage Park from 5-8 pm. Basic entry costs $2 per person while full tickets cost $20 including a Chinese meal, tickets are available at Founders Heritage Park and Victory Community Centre.

Saturday

The three-day Top Gun Mountain Bike Weekend is out to find the best overall rider “Top Gun” and features many of Nelson’s world-renowned trails. Starting Saturday in Upper Brook Street at 8 am, continuing Sunday at Maitai Golf Course same time and finish Monday at Maitai River Esplanade, Maitai Valley Road at 9:45 am. You can find additional info here.

Sunday

The 20th Tata Titanic Cardboard Boat Race is on, watch cleverly constructed crafts brave the waves to win the TAG Trophy. Starting at 9 am with an entry cost of $10 per boat at Tata Beach, Petersen Rd. Cardboard and entry forms available from Golden Bay Community Centre.

The Sarau Festival has something for everyone celebrating the fabulous Moutere Valley and its Blackcurrant Industry, to check out competitions and workshops click here. The Festival starts at 3 pm in Moutere Hills Community Centre and tickets cost $5 per adult.

The City of Nelson Highland Pipe Band presents Pipes in the Park, two hours of Scottish music and fun in the Fairfield House Meadow on Van Diemen St starting at 4 pm. Entry is $10 per adult, and kids are free. Bring a rug or low chair to sit on, and enjoy this one of a kind summer event! If raining, this will be held on Nelson Anniversary Day, 4-6pm.

Kiwi legends The Mockers reform their classic line-up for their first New Zealand tour in 30 years. Starting at 8 pm in Theatre Royal 78 Rutherford St with Tickets and more information available on the Official Website.

Come and experience Lake Rotoiti with Experiencing Marine Reserves and the Department of Conservation offering free Community Guided Snorkel Day at Kerr Bay in the Nelson Lakes National Park at 10.30am. Snorkel guide and snorkelling equipment are provided. Bring swimming gear, food, water, a change of clothes and sunscreen, for more information visit the Official Website.

Monday