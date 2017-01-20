Whats on this weekend

This weekend’s events truly have something for everyone, with boat races in the harbour and many sports and entertainment events across the city, there is always something to do or watch.

Metservice is forecasting a high of 16 °C today with light wind and rain in the evening. Tomorrow the temperature will go up to 18 °C with a cloudy day and rain setting in during the afternoon. The rain will continue through to Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is expected to reach 21°C as the weather clears.

FRIDAY

The Nelson weekly regatta week kicks off with the Top of the South trailer boat regatta and racing inside the harbour on Friday evening. The regatta will continue through until Wednesday. For more information Click Here.

Tahuna Summer Sounds is back this Friday at 6 pm in the Tahunanui Beach Reserve. Sokick back, relax and enjoy the sounds of summer by the beach at this free community event. If wet, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday.

Summer Movies Al Fresco presents The Hustler at Isel Park from 9 pm tonight. Pack a picnic, bring a rug or your couch, wear warm clothes or pyjamas and pocket a torch to light your way home. Cost: $2 adult, $1 child. If the weather is marginal please text ‘Is it on?’ to 021776623 after 7.30pm on the night.

The inaugural Tasman Bay Cruising Club Regatta is on with a week of competitive and social racing that showcases the beauty of Tasman Bay. The regatta is scheduled to start on the evening of 20th January, meeting at 8 Cross Quay, off Akersten Street. For more information, Click Here.

Are you a fan of the 80’s? Head along to The PlayHouse Cafe and Theatre tonight for The World’s Best 80’s Disco Party. Doors open at 6 pm, with music from 7 pm. Entry is free. Come dressed up and listen to the 80’s tracks you love on vinyl.

SATURDAY

The Tasman Skatepark Tour will make it’s way to Jubilee Park from 3-6pm on Saturday, showcasing the best talent on skateboards, bmx bikes and scooters. Categories are spilt into junior (5-11 yrs), senior (12-17 yrs) and open (18+ yrs) agegroups and helmets are compulsory. Entries for this free event are taken on the day.

Sport Tasman Fun Run/ Walk 2017 is a sporting event and best-dressed competition. Come and join the fun at Old Wharf Road, Motueka. Individual entry is $5 and a family entry is $15. Registration is at 7 am and the race starts at 8 am.

Golden Bay’s A & P show is on at the Golden Bay Recreation Park this Saturday. Get up close to the prize winning cattle, cheer on the horse riders, choppers and shearers, enjoy the live music and visit the huge array of trade stands. Starting at 8 am, entry is $10 at the gate with free entry for under 15-year-olds.

Experiencing Marine Reserves and Port Nelson are offering a free community guided snorkelling experience on the edge of Horoirangi Marine Reserve at Cable Bay from 9.30am. Snorkel Guides will instruct you on how to snorkel and lead you on an underwater snorkelling experience. Wetsuits, masks, snorkel, fins and floatation boards are provided. Bring swimming gear and a change of clothes.

SUNDAY