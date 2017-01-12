Whale too big to bury

Hundreds of people have been making their way along Rabbit Island beach to see the body of a sperm whale which washed up on December 30.

The fully grown male, which measured 18 metres in length and weighed 50 tonnes, was seen swimming in Tasman Bay on Thursday, December 29, but was found dead the next day. It was reported to the Department of Conservation on Friday morning.

DOC rangers in a boat monitored the dead sperm whale in the sea before it beached, near the Blind Channel end of Rabbit Island, later that day.

The sperm whale was also found to have thick abrasions to its skin which could have resulted from contact with a propeller.

The abrasions however, were superficial and it is unclear how the whale actually died.

Local iwi have blessed the whale and removed its jawbone and teeth, as agreed under DOC protocols with iwi for management of stranded whales.

While DOC initially planned to move the body of the whale and bury it, using two large diggers, their attempts were unsuccessful due to its massive size.

“The whale has been tethered to prevent it floating off from where it is beached, in a tidal area near the Blind Channel end of Rabbit Island,” says DOC Motueka operations manager, Chris Golding.

“DOC staff are still considering options for disposing of the whale.

“One option being considered is to leave the whale tethered where it is to decompose naturally in the tide.” This was successfully done with three sperm whales that stranded in Golden Bay in November 2014.

The whales were tethered off Farewell Spit and decomposed to bones within four weeks.

DOC advises anyone going to look at the whale not to touch its decomposing carcass for health reasons.