We’re the sunniest

It’s official: Richmond is the sunniest town in New Zealand.

NIWA awarded the sunniest title to the town earlier this week after its new weather station at the Richmond Racecourse racked up 2840 sunshine hours, 258 more than second-placed Blenheim.

It’s the first time Richmond has won the title, because it’s the first full year the new weather station has been operating.

Nelson finished almost 400 hours behind its neighbour, with the newer technology at the Richmond station helping it record more hours.

Tasman mayor Richard Kempthorne was happy to gently rib Nelson and the others towns which have traditionally fought over the title. “I’m glad those other places are recognising the pull of Richmond,” he joked. “Let’s just say I love new technology,” he added, a nod to the newer station.

He says the title is “wonderful” for Richmond and can be used as a marketing tool.

“We’re seen a great surge of activity and interest in the district and this will only help us. It’s great news for Richmond and for Tasman.”

Another Tasman town, Takaka, finished in third place with 2534 hours of sunshine, while New Plymouth was in fourth.