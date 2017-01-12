Waimea tops Nelson swim meet

Waimea Swimming Club’s Nick Lovell, 11, won the Life Members Cup for best country club swimmer for the third year running to help his club secure the Crest Cup for best country club at the Swimming Nelson Marlborough Country and Town Championships at the Hampden Street Pool on Saturday.

The meet signalled the start of the summer pool swimming season for the Nelson-Tasman region and attracted 42 swimmers from Canterbury-West Coast and one from Wellington, joining 91 Nelson-Marlborough competitors.

Cody Pike, 15, was another standout for Waimea, winning six events and placing second in another to finish top of the boys’ 15 years and over age group. Cody won two age group gold medals for his efforts, for most points by a country club swimmer and by a Nelson-Marlborough swimmer in his age group.

Lilly Hall, 10, Nick Hall, 12, Ruby-Lou Stuart, 14 and Clara Foster, 17 all won numerous events and Nelson-Marlborough age group gold medals to lead Nelson South Swimming Club to victory in the overall team points battle.

Tasman Swimming Club finished second in overall points, led by William Seymour, 10, Isabella Thurlow, 12 and Joshua Amyes, 13, each of whom won multiple events and Nelson-Marlborough age group gold medals.

Other Waimea swimmers to win a country club gold medal were Keita McKay, 9, Riley Nixon, 10, Edyn Hodgson, 14 and Hollis Krystal 15.

The Life Members Cup won by Nick, who starts at Broadgreen Intermediate School this year, is scored based on how close a swimmer’s times are to an international standard for the swimmer’s age.

The formula uses a swimmer’s best six events, and swimmers must also compete in all four strokes to be eligible for the cup.