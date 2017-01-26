Volunteers needed for Big Beach Clean

Duane Major and Adam Gard’ner, the team behind the Givealittle campaign to buy the Awaroa Beach, are encouraging people to sign up and take part in the Nelson Tasman Big Beach Clean.

Organisations and individuals can register on the Department of Conservation website for the event, which has been scheduled for Saturday March 4 to coincide with Seaweek.

Businesses and organisations that registered last December have been allocated sites, but there are still plenty of other sites available across all areas from Marahau to Cable Bay.

Key sites that are still available include Kaiteriteri Beach, part of the Monaco peninsula and the coastline behind Nelson Golf Club.

Adam says, “Awaroa Beach is only one of the special places along the Tasman Bay coast. The Big Beach Clean is a great opportunity to get people power out there to clean up the whole coastline.

“It’s amazing how much we can achieve when we all work together.”

At the last Big Beach Clean in November 2014, over 350 volunteers collected 3.93 tonnes of rubbish from approximately 300 kilometres of coast between Tonga Island and Pepin Island.

The event is organised by DOC in partnership with Nelson City Council, Tasman District Council and Nelmac Ltd.

Further information and registration forms are available on the Department of Conservation website at doc.govt.nz/bigbeach