The buskers are coming

From the human knot to a strongman who can drive a nail through a board with his hand while wearing a 1920s style bathing suit, the Nelson Buskers Festival is set to entertain.

The Festival, presented as part of the city’s Summer Events programme, runs from Thursday, February 2 through to Sunday, February 5, bringing the streets alive with world class performances from national and international artists.

Council’s Festivals Team Leader Axel de Maupeou says he’s excited about the international line-up of acts, which includes a duo plus a trio act for the first time.

“We’ve obviously had some fantastic international performers over the years and this year I’m thrilled to see a new dimension added to the mix.

“We have a double act coming over from the States, as well as New Zealand’s own Biggest Little Circus, a group of three who will be performing aerial tricks high above people’s heads.”

The Festival is also expanding into Tasman this year, he adds.

“We’re taking the Buskers to Mapua Wharf. What a fantastic place to see some weird and wacky performances.”

The programme starts with Buskers On Trafalgar on February 2 and 3, 11am – 2.30pm and February 4, 10.30am – 2pm which coincides with the Trafalgar Street Market Day.

The adults only Buskers at The Boathouse is on Thursday, February 2 at 8pm and Friday February 3 at 8.30pm.

Buskers at Fairfield Park is on February 4 and 5 at 6pm and before Buskers at Mapua Wharf completes the programme on Sunday 5 Feb from 11am – 2.30pm.

Audiences are encouraged to bring cash to reward the zany buskers.