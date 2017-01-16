Takaka woman rescued after falling down cliff

A helicopter rescued a Takaka woman from a cliff face after she fell while climbing on Friday afternoon.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter picked up the 67-year-old on the Dragons Teeth in Kahurangi National Park. She had fallen while ascending a technical section of the route.

The crew were notified by the National Rescue Co-ordination Centre to a beacon activation in the area. They found the party of three precariously positioned on a small ledge on the cliff face, around 40m below the point from where the woman fell.

Despite challenging conditions and the extreme terrain, the helicopter crew were able to winch the St John Ambulance medic down to the party. There she stabilised the injured woman before they were winched back on-board the helicopter. The woman was transported to Nelson Hospital with a serious leg injury and potential back injuries.