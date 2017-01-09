Tahuna Summer Sounds showcases local talent

Live music returns to Tahuna Beach this summer with local bands and musicians performing on two stages over three Friday evenings in January.

Councillor Gaile Noonan says there will be something for everyone at the free events running from 6-9pm at the Tahunanui Beach Reserve on January 13, 20, and 27.

“All ages are catered for, with live music and fun activities in a beautiful location close to the beach – we are looking forward to three super summertime evenings.”

The dedicated Youth Zone will not only showcase local youth performers, but will also include local amusements with Nelson Fun Park, Pro Karts and Nelson Roller Sports Club opening specially for the evening festival.

A heap of ‘have a go’ interactive games and challenges will also be on offer, courtesy of the Tahunanui Community Centre, with over $1200 worth of prizes and vouchers up for grabs thanks to the generous support from festival partners.

Pack a picnic or let the region’s finest foodies cater for you, a selection of food carts will also be along, serving up delicious and authentic cuisine.

Tahuna Summer Sounds is dependent on fine weather. If wet, the events will be rescheduled to the next day.