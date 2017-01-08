Stephen Hoyle sinks Tasman United late

An injury time goal ensured Canterbury United beat Tasman United 3-2 at Nelson’s Trafalgar Park this afternoon.

Tasman probably deserved to share the spoils but again their leaky defence, which has conceded the most goal in the Stirling Sports Premiership, cost them again.

Dylan Burns gave Tasman the lead after 19 minutes thanks to a jinking run and a smart left foot finish which found the top left corner.

Tasman looked good going forward but as usual looked dicey at the back.

Goal keeper Coey Turipa was fortunate to stay on the field after a cynical foul during a Canterbury Dragons breakout, inside the opening quarter hour.

The goal seemed to spur Tasman’s attack into dominating the remainder of the half as they played with a strong breeze at their backs.

A poor clearance from Coey allowed Andre de Jong to score his second goal against Tasman this season.

His 35th minute strike undid a lot of good Tasman United work.

It got worse just 60 seconds later when former All White Aaron Clapham waltzed through the defence and scored.

The stretch of goals maintained the home team’s unwanted record of conceding a goal in all their matches so far in this campaign.

Tinashe Marowa, who has been one of the best attacking options all season for Tasman, equalised in the 63rd minute.

However a 93rd minute goal mouth scramble resulted in a headed goal to to Stephen Hoyle and ensured Tasman would suffer their fifth straight defeat.