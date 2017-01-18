Speedway’s NZ Sprint Car GP on the line

Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway hosts the New Zealand Sprint Car Grand Prix on Friday and Saturday night.

Newly-crowned NZ champion Jamie Larsen will be one of 30 cars vying for the GP title.

Jamie claimed victory at Ruapuna last weekend to become the first driver to hold two New Zealand titles at the same time.

He currently holds the Minisprint title as well and he had the car dialled in on the closing laps to scoot round and claim the sprint car crown.

It is a similar format this weekend with drivers split into groups where they will race each group over heats before a first-past-the-post final on Saturday night.

Anything and everything can happen when you’re racing with 900-plus horsepower under the bonnet.

Skinny Colson makes a return to Nelson where he won his 2nd New Zealand Super Saloon title in 1999.

Former Black Caps cricketer Nathan Astle will be back amongst the entrants along with former national champions Rodney Wood, Jamie Duff and three-times modified champion Luke Keegan.

The local contingent consists of Jason Smith, Greg Teece, Steve Sullivan, Kris Gerard, Simon Rieter and making her debut in her very own sprint car is Alicia Maclauchlan.

Shane Harwood ended his New Zealand Super Stock title reign in Palmerston North last weekend.

He almost didn’t make the event with his flight getting cancelled but some frantic phone calls got him a chartered plane and he arrived just in time for the driver’s briefing.

Shane finished ninth overall, while Brett Nicholls title aspirations ended with a roll over in the second heat. Racing starts at 7pm Friday and 6pm Saturday.