Another year, another Sarau Festival however, 2017 marks 10 years since the first event. Throughout its decade, the Sarau Festival has continued to celebrate the black currant harvest and continues to be a great example of community spirit, not to mention a generous supporter of local community groups, initiatives and facilities. As usual, thousands of people have turned out to soak up the sunshine, the entertainment and the variety of stalls including food and drink, arts, crafts, books and clothing. Held at the Moutere Hills Community Centre, the festival is on today until 8:30pm so make sure you head along.