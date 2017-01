Tasman runner Jared Lautenslager has achieved his goal of a national 3000m title.

Jared won the 3000m U20 men’s title with a very strong last lap in Whanganui to stop the clock in 8:37.96.

Despite the quality of Lautenslager family over a range of distances, Jared’s win was the first NZ title for the family since his mother Debbie won the 5000m title in 1986.