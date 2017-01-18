Richmond couple celebrate 70 years

Don and Merle (nee Halliwell) Fraser first met each other after a glance across a church congregation in wartime Wellington.

A deep friendship soon blossomed and after exchanging lengthy love letters during a two week separation, they decided to get married. And they are still together, this week celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with their family in Richmond.

However, Don needed a little help from his mother to get things started. Merle was a nurse in the Paramedic Corps and had just moved to Wellington and, at first, wasn’t too enthusiastic about the admiring looks she was getting from the young man across the church congregation.

While Don thought Merle looked wonderful in her Paramedic Corps uniform, Merle says “I hated him because he stared at me”. But all that changed when Don’s mother invited Merle to lunch and the young couple became the best of friends.

Don and Merle were married in Wellington on January 18 after declaring their love for each other in lengthy letters written when they were apart for two weeks. The couple agreed they would not contact each other to “test” the strength of their relationship after Merle had become ill and returned to Gisborne to recuperate and Don went on a six-week holiday to Akaroa But that didn’t last and they both wrote love letters, which passed in the post, after just two weeks apart.

“We fell in love, and we never fell out of love,” Don says. “But I’ll always hold it over her – I wrote 26 pages and she only wrote 18.”

Don and Merle, both 92, say the secret to their the longevity of their marriage has been a strong Christian faith and a large, caring family. Don, who was a pastor and counsellor, says their family “always had extras” and that created a compassionate environment.

Merle says their Feilding home was “a house of fun” overflowing with their four children as well as many others they looked after, including a girl who came for the Christmas holidays and stayed 12 years until she left to marry.

“We had a four bedroom house and we’d just built a fifth bedroom and it was always full,” Merle says. “It was nothing to have 12 people in the house at any one time. We’d help mums who were sick or having another baby, or solo mums needing a break. Most of them had never known love and we just had to love them really.”

Don says “our home frequently bulged with extras but there was always plenty of laughter.”

One young woman they looked after had spent eight years in Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital and was diagnosed as one of the hospital’s worst schizophrenics. Merle says for the first nine months with the Frasers, she “never left my side” but soon became part of the family, found work and married and had a son.

A highlight of Don’s professional career came when one of their Feilding parishioners financed his vision of establishing a Christian rehabilitation centre where ex-prisoners, mental health patients, drug addicts and others could find the support and stability. Although Don officially retired 26 years ago, he continued to counsel until he turned 90.

Don and Merle moved to Motueka and Upper Moutere in 1997 and then Richmond in 2000 to be closer to their daughter Yvonne. They have 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.