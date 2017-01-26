Rabbit Island smashed by storm

The popular Tasman Great Taste Trail may be reopened later this week after a massive clean-up operation on Rabbit Island removed “large numbers of trees” flattened in Saturday’s storm.

The Tasman District Council was forced to close Rabbit Island on Sunday for safety reasons because heavy machinery was being used to help clean-up the fallen trees. Council’s community relations manager Chris Choat says there are also a number of trees that have been partially blown over that represent a potential danger until they have been felled.

Although Rabbit Island was reopened on Monday, all the cycle trails, including the Great Taste Trail, were to remain closed until the fallen trees were cleared. Chris says the contractors are hopeful the rest of the trees will be removed and the cycle trail reopened by Wednesday or Thursday.

“Due to storm damage we had to close Moturoa-Rabbit Island and there are also some closures on Rough Island, “ Chris says. “A number of trees are down affecting Tasman’s Great Taste Trail so we decided to close the island to the public for safety reasons.

“We managed to get Rabbit Island back open this morning (Monday) and now the guys have been focusing on the cycle trail.”

Chris says the damage to the section of the Great Taste Trail near the Mapua Ferry pick-up point is particularly bad and contractors have been focusing on that area.

Roading contractors were also busy early on Sunday clearing trees that had fallen across roads throughout the Tasman district. Chris says Fulton Hogan staff worked in extreme conditions to get them cleared and had the majority of roads open by Sunday morning.

Network Tasman was also busy restoring power in Richmond, Best Island and Wairoa Gorge.