Queen Street gets a new colour scheme

Two engineering students are painting the town hot pink… and yellow, blue, green, orange and light pink, to help retailers, businesses and shoppers on Richmond’s Queen St get a clearer picture of the different stages involved in the street’s redevelopment.

The Queen St redevelopment starts on February 7 and will involve major earthworks to replace stormwater and water pipes and reshape the street’s surface to prevent the flooding that devastated the central business district in 2011 and 2013.

Contractor Hawkins Infrastructure will be completing the project in six separate box stages with the first stage, between Gladstone Rd and just past McIndoe Pl, starting on February 7 – the boxes will be fully enclosed although the footpaths will remain open.

Engineering students Alice Burrell and Emma Johnstone, who are working for the Tasman District Council these holidays, are painting different colours on the curb for each of the stages.

And the council is hoping that will make it clear to retailers, businesses and shoppers where all the stages of the project start and finish.

The curbing in the first stage of construction is being painted yellow. The next four stages, that will progress up Queen St, will be painted blue, green, hot pink and orange respectively with the final stage near Wensley Rd starting on February 6 next year being painted light pink.