Queen St upgrade to start Feb 7

The Tasman District Council is determined to minimise the impact of the Queen St upgrade by staging the work and ensuring that shops and businesses will have pedestrian access at all times during the 14-month project.

The $11million upgrade, which starts on February 7, is designed to increase the capacity of stormwater pipes and direct water away from buildings to prevent the flooding that devastated the central business district in 2011 and 2013. Ageing water and wastewater pipes and telecommunications and power services will be also replaced and the streetscape modernised to create a more pedestrian-friendly space for the community.

Although council’s programme delivery manager Russell McGuigan concedes there will be disruptions to businesses on Queen St, he says the upgrade is critical to the future of the town. Russell says one of the keys to the project’s success will be minimising the impact of the work and council has specified that in the contract that was awarded to Hawkins Infrastucture Ltd.

“It’s not a case of we want to do it, there are essential services there that need replacing,” Russell says. “The project could be delayed a year or two but it can’t not happen.

“The asbestos cement water pipes are 50 years old and could break any time – they are also too small now. That’s the main water supply to the whole business district and it’s essential for fire fighting so they have to be replaced.”

The existing 900mm stormwater pipe will also be replaced with a 1200mm pipe while the 300mm water pipe will be replaced with a 375mm pipe. Chorus and Network Tasman will also be replacing their ageing infrastructure allowing Chorus to update the Richmond telecommunications exchange which is one of the oldest in the country.

Tasman mayor Richard Kempthorne also acknowledges that retailers will be impacted by the construction but says the devastation of the 2011 and 2013 floods made it clear that the upgrade was critical.

“The flooding we had made it clear we had to resolve the problem,” Richard says. “It will be a big improvement in the long term.”

Russell says the timing of the work will be critical with Hawkins completing the upgrade in six different stages or boxes along the length of Queen St. The boxes will be fully enclosed to ensure that disruption, at any one time, is limited to a small section of the street.

Construction will start on the first section, between the intersection of Gladstone Rd to near McIndoe Place, on February 7 and continue in that section until mid-May. It will then progress up Queen St with the next four sections starting and finishing from mid-April to mid-July, mid-June to the end of September, end of August to mid-November and mid-October to December 1 respectively.

The final stage near Wensley Rd will start on February 6 next year and finish at the end of April to avoid disruptions during the Christmas period.

Although the sections of Queen St will be closed to traffic during those times Russell says “we guarantee pedestrian access to the shops at all times”.

“We have given an undertaking that, during business hours, people will have access to shops so we’ll try and do most of the work on the footpaths at night.”

Russell says Hawkins is employing a full-time liaison officer to ensure that retailers, businesses and the public are kept fully informed during the project. The officer will be available 24-7 on an 0800 number.

Although the stormwater piping and the road reconstruction are the two big ticket items in the project, Russell says the new streetscape design will be one of the most exciting and visible changes. “We’ll have a very nice pedestrian-friendly environment with no curbs and wide footpaths and lots of trees where people will want to come and shop. Richmond will have a very nice main street when it’s finished.”