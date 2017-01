A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook St Arnaud in the early hours of the morning.

The quake hit at 3:07 am with the epicentre located 40 km south-east of St Arnaud at a depth of 27km.

While the number of people who reported feeling the earthquake to GeoNet was few, reports came in from Tauranga, Waikanae, Wellington, Nelson and Kaiapoi.

St Arnaud also experienced an earthquake on Sunday, when a 3.0 magnitude quake hit 10km west of the town at 4:14 pm.