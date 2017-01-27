Police urges caution following three crashes

Tasman District Police are urging motorists taking car trips this long weekend to take extra care, following three minor crashes near Nelson and Blenheim.

Earlier this morning Police were called to the scene of a crash on the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway, the driver lost control of their car and it rolled.

Not long after this accident two cars were involved in a crash on the Kawatiri-Murchison Highway.

A similar collision also happened near the entrance to the airport in Woodburne, near Blenheim.

While those involved in these crashes received only minor injuries, it is a reminder for motorists to always check their speed and to drive to the given conditions.

“Make sure to allow plenty of time for your journey as there is likely to be heavy traffic on the roads, due to the long weekend and the closure of SH1 as a result of the Kaikoura earthquakes,” says Senior Sergeant Clare Robertson of the Tasman District Command Centre.

“If you are unfamiliar with the route you are travelling, make sure to take your time and to stop regularly along the way.”