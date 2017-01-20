Police search for missing man

Nelson police officers are searching for a local man reported missing by his flatmate yesterday afternoon.

Phillip Ashworth, a 50-year-old from Upper Moutere, is thought to be in the wider Nelson region or on the West Coast.

He is believed to be driving a red van, possibly a Toyota Hi-Ace with a roof rack.

Nelson Police asks anyone who sees Phillip or knows where he is to call them immediately 03 546 3840.

West Coast Police are also continuing the search for 36-year-old Shelly Crooks who has been missing since December 22nd, 2016.

She was last seen in Punakaiki and told a friend she was going to hitchhike to Opotiki (North Island).

Any information or sightings can be given to Sergeant Michel Bloom, Greymouth Police 03 768 1600 or via email Michel.bloom@police.govt.nz