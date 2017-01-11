Police: no excuse for not wearing seatbelts

Police are extremely concerned about the very high numbers of people being killed in crashes who aren’t wearing seatbelts.

The numbers killed on New Zealand roads while not wearing restraints has nearly doubled in the past two years with 12 unrestrained occupant deaths in the Tasman region from 2012 to 2016.

Assistant Commissioner: Road Policing, Dave Cliff, says that is an unacceptable statistic and for that reason all Police Districts will be putting extra focus on ensuring seatbelts are worn this year.

“Almost a third of people who die on our roads are unrestrained vehicle occupants and these are all deaths which are entirely preventable.

“We are at a loss to understand why there has been such a massive increase in people not wearing their seatbelts.

“No part of New Zealand is immune, crashes occur on our roads from one end of the country to the other and anyone who chooses not to wear a seatbelt only increases their risk of injury or death if they end up in one,” says Dave.

In 2016, the seatbelt wearing rate for drivers and adult front seat passengers was 96.5 percent. This is a drop from the 97.1 per cent observed in 2014 and is the first time there has been a reduction in wearing rate since 1996.

“If people don’t listen up and get the message in 2017, we will likely see more than 100 people lose their lives and thousands more be injured completely needlessly,” says Dave. “All this can be prevented by taking two seconds to put on your seatbelt, it’s that easy.”A seat belt reduces the risk of death risk by 50 per cent in the front seat and 75 per cent for back seat passengers.

A seat belt reduces the risk of death risk by 50 per cent in the front seat and 75 per cent for back seat passengers.