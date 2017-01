Over 300 people gathered at Fairfield House Meadow this afternoon to watch Pipes in the Park, two hours of Scottish music, dancing and storytelling, presented by the City of Nelson Highland Pipe Band. The event featured all things Scottish, from bagpipes and kilts, to singers, drums, tin whistle and of course, Haggis. Meanwhile, the audience made themselves comfy in the meadow with chairs, blankets or simply stretched out in the grass.