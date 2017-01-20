People power to clean up local beaches

After saving Awaroa beach with their Givealittle campaign, Duane Major and Adam Gard’ner are once again rallying the masses, encouraging people to take part in the Nelson Tasman Big Beach Clean.

Adam Gard’ner says, “Awaroa Beach is only one of the special places along the Tasman Bay coast. The Big Beach Clean is a great opportunity to get people power out there to clean up the whole coastline.

“It’s amazing how much we can achieve when we all work together.”

At the last Big Beach Clean in November 2014, over 350 volunteers collected 3.93 tonnes of rubbish from approximately 300 kilometres of coast between Tonga Island and Pepin Island.

Organised by the Department of Conservation, the Nelson Tasman Big Beach Clean has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4 to coincide with Seaweek.

Organisations and individuals can register on the DOC website for the event, those already registered have been allocated sites, but there are still plenty of sites available across all areas from Marahau to Cable Bay.

Key sites that are still available include Kaiteriteri Beach, part of the Monaco peninsula and the coastline behind Nelson Golf Club.

