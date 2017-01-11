Outdoor movies entertain masses

Armed with rugs, camping chairs, torches and goodies, Nelson’s parks and gardens are filling with people eager to watch films under the stars at Nelson’s Summer Movies Al Fresco.

Organiser Antony Hodgson says the films have been a hit with both locals and tourists showing up for nights of outdoor entertainment.

“It’s been a really good week, we haven’t had any bad weather and, because a lot of people are now coming year after year, when you look out at the crowd you see a lot of familiar faces.”

The screenings feature the Marilyn Monroe thriller Niagara, Anne of Green Gables, The Hustler, the Beatle’s musical comedy Help! and Sean Connery’s From Russia With Love.

“We had some of the crowd dressed up in cocktail dress with suits, martinis, and guns for our Bond film, people have been singing along to Help! and Anne of Green Gables certainly got a lot of laughs.”

Stoke’s Gladys Nalder says she went to most of last year’s outdoor movies with her grandson Jesse Todd, and this year they’re back to do the same.

“We got out to most of them last year,” says Gladys.

“It’s such a relaxed atmosphere and it’s lovely being able to come and sit down among all the people and watch the classics. It’s very different to just sitting at home in front of the telly and it’s a lot more fun.”

The films are screening at eight different locations across the region from 9pm and entry is $2 per adult and $1 per child.