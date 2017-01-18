Norovirus outbreak is over

The norovirus outbreak on the Travers-Sabine Circuit in Nelson Lakes National Park is over according to the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Nelson Marlborough Health.

Nelson Lakes Operations Manager John Wotherspoon says the gastro bug infection that broke out around Christmas on the circuit has been contained with no further reported cases since January 8.

People had been advised by DOC on January 4 to stay away from the Travers-Sabine Circuit for a week to limit the outbreak.

“We’ve had the odd isolated case of people with stomach bugs on some other tracks at the top of the South Island but it’s only been a few people affected and there have been no other confirmed cases of norovirus at any other DOC sites,” says John Wotherspoon.

“This is thanks to people heeding the hygiene messages we posted at huts and campsites along with extra cleaning measures we put in to prevent the gastro bug spreading.”

DOC are continuing to monitor reports of people being unwell and will take appropriate measures as needed. To achieve this, people are asked to report any cases of vomiting and diarrhoea while in conservation areas to the DOC hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Anyone who has had suspected norovirus symptoms is asked to stay out of national parks and the backcountry for at least 48 hours.