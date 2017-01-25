New leaders for Habitat

When an accident with a steam sterilizer left engineer Glenn Brewerton in hospital requiring skin grafts to a large part of his body, it gave him time to think what he wanted out of life.

It turns out what he wanted was to give to those less fortunate than him.

In the years since he has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity as a project manager, help bring a medical ship from Japan back to Auckland to be refitted and sent to the Pacific to provide free health care, all the while continuing to work as a contract engineer.

So when a part time role as general manager of Habitat for Humanity Nelson came up, he thought it could be his perfect job. And the Habitat board of directors thought so, too.

Glenn started in the role this month and his goal is to grow Habitat’s influence in the region, building more houses and expanding its influence in other areas, like home make-overs.

“If we’re building one house a year now, initially we want to double it and then build from there,” he says.

In 2015 Habitat launched the Restore in Quarantine Rd, the proceeds of that store have allowed Habitat to hire Glenn as well as throw more resources at home builds.

And it isn’t just a new manager that Habitat are welcoming, it has also recently appointed a new chair – Rowan Puklowski.

Rowan says he first heard about Habitat through his predecessor as chairman, and uncle, Rob Silcock. “The stories he told were quite fabulous and my wife thought so, too. She went on a build to Cambodia and loved it, that’s how we got involved and talking with those who have helped build a new home thanks to Habitat does give you warm fuzzies. It’s hard work but then you get to that point and it’s all worth it because you know this family have a home where they can raise their family.”

Habitat for Humanity is a world-wide organisation that aims to help people move into healthy homes. In Nelson, Habitat has built 23 homes over 20 years, while groups of Nelsonians have travelled around the world help build hundreds of homes in places like Nepal and Cambodia.

Rowan says the appointment of Glenn is a big step forward for the Nelson group.

“In the past, the board has been very hands-on and done a lot of the work themselves, which has been fantastic. But having a single go-to person is a part of our growth and strategic plan. With someone like Glenn on board we’ll have more opportunity to have a bigger impact.”

If you’re interested in helping Habitat for Humanity, either as a volunteer or a business that would be keen to develop a relationship with the group, email Glenn on nelson@habitat.org.nz.