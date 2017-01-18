New app for reporting council problems

Nelson residents can now report issues such as graffiti and overflowing rubbish bins instantly to the city council from their mobile phones.

Nelson City Council have been trialling a free smartphone application (app) called Snap Send Solve, which allows people to take photos of council-related issues and report them quickly and easily.

The app can be used to report all types of issues including parking issues, air quality, blocked drains, damaged footpaths, fallen trees, broken playground equipment, rubbish and more.

It works by identifying the location the photo is taken using the phone’s GPS data. It then sends an email to the council, including the picture, which is then allocated to the relevant department.

NCC’s communications manager, Paul Shattock, says that the app appears to be working “really well.”

“We’ve had over 100 reports to date from graffiti on council buildings, through to full rubbish bins,” he says.

“Feedback that we’ve received about the app has been really positive, and we welcome the public to use the app to report issues in public spaces or relating to council facilities.”

Nelson Motels administration officer John Gilbertson says he has been using the app to report on broken footpaths around Tahunanui, and encourages others to give it a go.

He says it allows for smaller and hard-to-find problems to be accurately located and council staff can immediately understand the extent of the problem, and investigate and act upon it.

“They do appreciate input from members of the public,” he says. “Often people feel like they are not being heard, but if you see an issue you need to let them know and follow it up.”

A list of apps relating to council can be found at nelson.govt.nz/apps/ and the Snap Send Solve app can be downloaded from the Apple app store, or Android’s Google Play.

Or, if you don’t own a smartphone, you can do it on your computer by visiting www.snapsendsolve.com. Urgent and out of hours issues can also be reported by calling 546 0200.