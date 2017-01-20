Nelson claims two of NZ’s top 10 beaches

AA Traveller has made a list of New Zealand’s Top 10 Family Favourite Beaches and two local hot spots have claimed a place.

Both Kaiteriteri Beach and Rabbit Island were selected among the list of family-friendly beaches stretching from Otago to Northland.

AA Traveller Marketing Manager Rhys James says a lot of what makes a beach popular with parents is about what else is available in and around where they’re spending their day.

“They’re looking for a beach that offers safe swimming, but beyond that they also want good facilities including barbeques and playgrounds, walking and cycling tracks and places to eat nearby so they can really make a day of it,” he says.

“It’s places like these that appeal and the good thing is you can find them throughout the country,” he says.

Rhys says having something for everyone is one of the many reasons why heading to the beach is a summer staple and why so many families have that particular beach they always go back to.

“They’ve found a place that works for everyone, but we wanted to show Kiwis that there are plenty out there to choose from, so don’t be afraid to head to a new place this summer.”

The top 10 family favourites include:

Kaiteriteri Beach, Nelson/Tasman

Rabbit Island, Nelson

Te Tii Bay, Paihia

Matapouri Bay, Northland

Cheltenham Beach, Auckland

Long Bay Regional Park, Auckland

Oriental Bay Beach, Wellington

St Clair Beach, Otago

Caroline Bay, Canterbury

Sumner, Christchurch