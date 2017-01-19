Nelson celebrates 175 years

To some locals, Nelson anniversary weekend is just another day off work but this year, the weekend marks 175 years since the landing of the first European settlers.

To celebrate the arrival of The Fifeshire in 1842, Nelson residents and tourists will be able to catch historic re-creations, interesting talks and recreational opportunities based around Stoke’s Legacy Trail.

Council’s Chair of Community Services Gaile Noonan says Anniversary Day is an important part of Nelson’s history.

“We are one of the oldest cities in New Zealand. This is about celebrating our history, teaching our young ones about our city and our heritage, and recognising how lucky we are to call Nelson home.”

The events strive to combine history with family fun and adventure with $1 entry to Nayland Pool, a story telling ghost at St Barnabas Church, a Seaview Cemetery tour and cricket at the Saxton Oval.

Reenactments will also be held at Broadgreen Historic House, Isel House and the Railway Reserve.

For more information and a new map of Stoke attractions including the day’s events, go to nelson.govt.nz.