Motorcycle show fills hall with classics

The hum of classic motorcycles could be heard outside the Stoke Memorial Hall all weekend, with the Nelson Classic and Vintage Motorcycle Club’s annual show drawing quite a crowd.

From Triumphs to BSAs, Ducatis to Indians and the Harley-Davidsons of yesteryear, 77 motorcycles filled the hall in a display designed by Mapua’s “Sir” Greg Olsen.

Show organiser Ian Goaten says the weekend was the perfect opportunity for members to show off their engines and people streamed through the doors to take photos and look at all the different makes and models.

“We had quite a variety of bikes on show and everyone loved the display, we would’ve had around 1000 people through the doors over the weekend, it was great,” he says.

Tahunanui’s Alistair Wright has been a member of the club for five years and had his Ariel Square Four, Laverda 750 GT, Honda 305 Super Sport and his 1965 Scott Flying Squirrel feature in the show.

Alistair says that while he and his mate have had to push it up the hill to his house a fair few times, the Flying Scott was quite advanced for its time.

“They were really revolutionary when they were first built, they had a kick start, they were the first bike in the world with auto lube, they were two stroke and they also trail a lovely stream of smoke behind you that keeps cars drivers away from you as you ride.”

Alistair bought the rare bike as “a bit of a wreck last year”, but after a couple of hundred hours of cleaning and polishing it’s been restored to its former glory with all original pieces.

“I’ve had motorbikes since I was 14-years-old and I started collecting classic bikes about twelve years ago, I love the history and it really puts a smile on your face when you’re riding them,” he says.

Nelson club member Bevan Eyles was given the ‘Best of Show’ motorcycle trophy for his Sunbeam motorcycle and side-chair, this is the first year the trophy has been awarded.