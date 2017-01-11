Liam Malone nominated for Halberg

On the back of his success at the Nelson Sports Awards, where he claimed Nelson Sportsperson of the Year, Liam Malone has been named as a finalist at the 54th Halberg Awards.

The Stoke sprinter’s coming out party at the Rio Paralympics saw him claim two gold medals and a silver and on his return to his hometown he was given a key to the city.

The Halberg Disability Sport Foundation announced 24 finalists for six categories at the Halberg Awards – the nation’s pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate sporting achievements by New Zealand teams and athletes in 2016.

After being nominated in December, Liam will join track and field athlete Anna Grimaldi, and swimmers Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher in the running for the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award.

Boxer Joseph Parker, rower Mahe Drysdale, runner Nick Willis, and shot-putter Tom Walsh are the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportsman of the Year finalists.

Canoeist Lisa Carrington is set to give fellow canoeist Luuka Jones, golfer Lydia Ko, and shot-putter Valerie Adams some competition for the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year award.

Chief Executive of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation, Shelley McMeeken says the outstanding shortlist represents the best of New Zealand sporting success on the world stage in 2016.

“We look forward to celebrating all of these achievements and bestowing the supreme honours on the worthy recipient on February 9.”