Latest tourism spend data revealed

Nelson’s tourism expenditure is estimated to be $337 million for the year to November 2016, according to he latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today.

This up 15 per cent compared with the year to November 2015.

MBIE Manager of Sector Trends Peter Ellis says that of this tourism spend in the year to November 2016, international visitors spent $114 million (up 16 per cent), and domestic tourists spent $223 million (up 15 per cent).

“When it comes to the monthly expenditure, tourism spend in Nelson for the month of November 2016 is up 11 per cent compared with the month of November 2015,” says Peter.

Meanwhile, the tourism spend for Tasman is estimated to be $279 million for the year to November 2016, up seven per cent compared with the year to November 2015.

Of that, international visitors spent $113 million (up 21 per cent), and domestic tourists spent $166 million (no change).

“When it comes to the monthly expenditure, tourism spend in Tasman for the month of November 2016 is up three per cent compared with the month of November 2015,” Peter says.

The earthquake on November 14 has had a limited overall impact on national tourism expenditure. However, the earthquake made a significant impact on total spend locally in North Canterbury.

As the earthquake occurred midway through November, the full impacts on the regional economies in the affected areas are not completely shown.

The data for the month of December, due to be released on January 26, will give a clearer indication of how tourism spending in these areas has been affected.