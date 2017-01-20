Labour: Rachel Boyack selected for Nelson

Rachel Boyack has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Nelson for the 2017 General Election.

“I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all of the Nelson electorate in Parliament,” says Rachel.

The Labour party believe Rachel, who works as a union organiser for FIRST Union in Nelson, is well placed to run a strong campaign for Labour.

“Rachel joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017,” says Labour President, Prof Nigel Haworth.

“Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand.”