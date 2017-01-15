Jags n art in the park

The Nelson Jaguar Drivers Club are holding their bi-annual display of members cars today, in the picturesque setting of Broadgreen Historic House. Local artists and club member artists also have a selection of their work on show for visitors, although these pieces are not for sale. Tapawera band Kruzin is entertaining with live music while the Mobile Coffee Cafe is catering to food and drink. The club is also running a sausage sizzle to raise funds for the clubs AED defibrillator. Come and check out the classic cars, art work and music at Broadgreen House today. The event will run until 3pm.