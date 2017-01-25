Historic house on the market

With its Victorian Italianate architecture, Fellworth House is one of Nelson’s most admired historic houses – and now 138 years after it was built, it is on the market once again, with its owners hoping to keep it local.

Built in 1879, Fellworth House was designed for one of Nelson’s early European colonists, John Sharp.

After his death in 1919, it was bought by the Cawthron Trust and opened as the Cawthron Institute using funds bequeathed by philanthropist, Thomas Cawthron. It accommodated laboratories, a library and a museum, and was visited by many dignitaries, including Sir Ernest Rutherford and HRH Prince Philip.

After the Cawthron Institute relocated to Halifax Street, the house became a wedding and events venue and a backpacker’s hostel, until it was bought by Dave and Jill Harvey in 1999 who spent years restoring it.

In 2007 it was sold to its current owners – a family trust headed by dentist Aleksandra Markicevic.

As well as a dentistry business operating on site, Fellworth House has been used as a functions and events venue and also offers accommodation.

Aleksandra’s son, Miki Djukanovic, says they have listed the house privately on Trade Me as an “expression of interest”, and are already receiving quite a bit of interest.

Miki moved down from Auckland when they brought the house, and says there was an original vision to open a health and wellness centre.

Now they are moving onto new projects, with Miki, a personal trainer, planning on opening his own boutique gym, and Aleksandra looking at moving her dentistry. “We’d love to keep it in Nelson and sell it to somebody local,” says Miki. “There is some cool history with this place and it would be nice to keep it in the spirit of Fairfield or Melrose House.”