Hip Hop studio has new owner

One of Richmond hip hop dance studio Mad Beat’s most talented dancers, Chloe Kemp, liked the studio so much she decided to buy it.

Chloe, 19, joined the popular dance studio when she moved to Richmond from Auckland when she was 13. She had been hip hop dancing since she was seven and jumped at the chance to continue her involvement in hip hop at Mad Beat.

Chloe joined the teaching staff at Mad Beat when she was just 14 and last year started managing the studio for owner Gemma Laing. So when Gemma decided to sell the business late last year because of family commitments, she had no hesitation in offering it to Chloe who jumped at the chance to buy it.

“It’s a life-long dream for me,” Chloe says. “I’ve been dancing for 13 years and teaching for seven so this is a good next step.

“It’s a chance to continue doing what I love and encouraging the students to enjoy and love dancing.”

Interestingly, Mad Beat is not the first business Chloe has owned. She started her own after school Dance For Fun programme at Henley School when she was 14 – it was that venture that resulted in her joining the team at Mad Beat.

Chloe says she won’t be making too many changes at Mad Beat because “I liked the structure that Gemma had developed”. She says it’s an environment where students “can learn to dance but still have fun.”

Chloe says she’s preparing for a big year at Mad Beat, with a trip to Los Angeles for a dance workshop with a group of students on the agenda. She has also been invited to teach at a studio in the UK later in the year.

Mad Beat teaches about 200 students of all ages at its Queen St studio.