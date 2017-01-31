Health Board CEO resigns

The head of the region’s health board is leaving to take up a position at the Southern District Health Board.

Chris Fleming had been seconded to the role of interim Chief Executive at Southern DHB since September, while the Commissioner team undertook an extensive recruitment process to fill the role.

Commissioner Kathy Grant says Chris demonstrated that he was the strongest candidate for this position.

“We are delighted that he has accepted the responsibility of leading the organisation through the opportunities and challenges of the years ahead.”

This includes the redevelopment of Dunedin Hospital and Lakes District Hospital, continued work to build a strong internal culture at Southern DHB and the eventual transition to an elected governance board.

Mr Fleming says he is excited to accept the role, and progress the range of initiatives underway at the DHB. “I have been impressed by both enormous talent and potential here at Southern DHB, and heartened by the openness and enthusiasm of staff to effect change and make a real difference for their patients. There are many challenges facing our organisation and the community we serve, the road ahead will be tough, however together we can collectively ensure a positive future for the DHB and the communities who rely on us and I am looking forward to being part of this.”

Mrs Grant also reiterated her thanks to Nelson Marlborough Health for supporting Mr Fleming’s secondment to Southern DHB, “providing us with a safe pair of hands as we progressed our recruitment process.”

Nelson Marlborough Health Chairman Jenny Black congratulated Mr Fleming on his new role.

“On behalf of the board and staff we congratulate Chris on this appointment, and wish him every success with the challenges that lie ahead.

“In accepting Chris’ resignation, I would like to thank him for the energy and dedication he has shown in his four years here. Due to his leadership, we now have robust processes that will hold us in good stead for the future.”

Ms Black says that the recruitment process to find a new Chief Executive for Nelson Marlborough Health will commence immediately.