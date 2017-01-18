Giants confirm second import

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have confirmed their second overseas import for 2017.

Former Georgia State power forward Curtis Washington has signed up for the New Zealand NBL franchise.

The 25-year-old is 2.08m tall and went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft.

In 71 games for Georgia State over three seasons, Curtis started 52 of them and averaged 19.2 minutes and six points and five rebounds.

Curtis is an active big man with great footwork and known as a very good shot blocker and rebounder. Efficient from the field shooting 56 per cent from the floor and 78 per cent from the free throw line in his last year at Georgia State. He will be exciting to watch with his ability to finish plays at the rim.

The team announced American point guard Joe Slocum as their first import for the new season back in November.